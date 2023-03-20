Efficient and Flexible Data Backup Storage Solutions
The Commvault Complete™ data protection platform and Commvault Backup and Recovery platform combined with Seagate’s dense storage systems create an easy, efficient, flexible data backup solution.
Seagate® storage systems have been qualified by Commvault as primary data storage solutions for the Commvault Media Agent Server running on Microsoft Windows, as well as Linux distributions and UNIX versions, providing an efficient, low-cost platform that the Commvault Media Agent can build upon in the back end. These systems ensure high performance, scalability, and built-in protection.