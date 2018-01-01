EMC Converged Platforms: VxRail Appliance

Ultrabook, Celeron, Celeron Inside, Core Inside, Intel, Intel Logo, Intel Atom, Intel Atom Inside, Intel Core, Intel Inside, Intel Inside Logo, Intel vPro, Itanium, Itanium Inside, Pentium, Pentium Inside, vPro Inside, Xeon, Xeon Phi, and Xeon Inside are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Easily deploying a scalable IT building block with enterprise-grade performance and reliability.This ESG Lab Validation report documents the results of recent hands on testing of EMC’s VxRail hyper-converged appliance. Testing focused on deployment simplicity, manageability, simple scale-out functionality, performance, and reliability.Read more to find out the results!VxRail, hyper-converged appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® Processors. Intel Inside®. Powerful Data Center Outside..