Epicor is proud to be recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
We believe this recognition underscores our relentless drive toward bringing makers, movers, and sellers together with data-driven insights, composable industry cloud solutions, and a culture of partnership focused on customer success. Our vision for the cognitive, digital ecosystem of tomorrow is delivering for customers today, giving them an insight advantage to optimize and grow.
