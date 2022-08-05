ESG Dell PowerStore

With today’s continuously increasing quantity of data, organizations are tasked with adapting to and managing this constant influx, including storing, protecting, and analyzing the data. In a recent ESG research study, organizations were asked what the most important capabilities and attributes are when they look to implement technologies to support data initiatives at their organizations. Respondents revealed that reliability (44%) and performance (43%) were their top priorities.

This report documents ESG’s validation of Dell PowerStoreOS v2.1 with a focus on software-only updates. ESG reviewed how PowerStoreOS v2.1 can help organizations future-proof data infrastructure with software performance improvements, NVMe-TCP, and clustered scale-out, and can help them improve data resiliency with Dynamic Resiliency Engine with dual parity.

