Essential Guidance on DCIM

Enterprise data center owners are embracing hybrid IT architectures with physical infrastructure assets widely distributed on premise, at colocation providers, and increasingly at the edge of the network. This creates management challenges, particularly since these geographically-dispersed sites are often unmanned and operated in a “lights out” fashion. In addition, the criticality of small IT installations at the edge is in-creasing. This makes the use of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) tools
critical.
In this paper
we describe the essential functions and attributes of a DCIM platform optimized for hybrid IT that is best able to solve today’s challenges. Such a platform is also well positioned to take advantage of newer, emerging technology trends. This paper will assist readers who are in the process of selecting a DCIM platform
for hybrid IT environments with multiple edge computing sites.