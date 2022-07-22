Evaluating a Managed Detection and Response Provider

This brief details the key requirements you should consider when evaluating managed detection and response services. It then shows how Dell Managed Detection and Response uses a combination of security analytics software, deep threat intelligence, and leading security expertise to significantly improve threat detection and response times.

Links to useful resources like webinars and videos are included throughout to give you quick access in case you have additional questions.

Read this brief to learn what requirements to look for in a managed detection and response solution and how Dell stands out in a crowded, changing market landscape.