Everything You Need To Build An AI-Driven Enterprise

The path to AI for IT starts with the campus network. Toil is manual, repetitive work with no enduring value. It is considered an overhead and often scales linearly with your IT footprint. Operations is plagued with examples of troubleshooting toil, often codified as manual steps in operational playbooks and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). This toil contributes to burnout and diminishes morale. Once toil is reduced by AI and automation, humans can spend time focusing on more interesting customer and engineering challenges, such as innovation and creative problem-solving.

High-performing operational teams leverage modern platforms and smarter tools to scale and multiply their effectiveness. The less time they spend keeping the lights on means the more time, energy and motivation for them to be forward-looking and strategic.