Extended Detection and Response (XDR) - A Beginner’s Guide

Sophos XDR gives organizations a broad, holistic view of their entire cybersecurity environment with the ability to deep dive when required. In other words you get both the 10,000 feet, high level view and the granular detail as you need them.



XDR enabled solutions send endpoint, server, firewall, email, cloud and other data sources to the Sophos Data Lake, a cloud repository for critical XDR and offline device data. It’s a centralized location for all the data so you can quickly answer business critical questions, correlate events from different data sources and take even more informed action.



Focus on the important issues with a prioritized list of suspect activity and vulnerable configurations that includes key information to speed up investigation and response. Choose from a library of pre-written templates to ask a wide variety of IT ops and threat hunting questions or create your own.