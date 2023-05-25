From CEO Fraud to Vendor Fraud: The Shift to Financial Supply Chain Compromise

Since its initial identification in 2013, business email compromise (BEC) has been dominated by executive impersonation. But over the past few years, attackers have adjusted their strategies—opting to impersonate third party vendors and suppliers instead.

In January 2022, the number of attacks impersonating third parties surpassed those impersonating internal employees for the first time. This trend has continued each month since, with third-party impersonations making up 52% of all BEC attacks in May 2022.

Download the threat intelligence report for valuable insight into financial supply chain compromise, including:

• What the four types of supply chain compromise look like

• How threat actors impersonate vendors in two specific ways

• Why BEC attacks impersonating executives have decreased 17% year-over-year