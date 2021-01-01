Gartner: How to Optimize Your Investments in IT Monitoring Tools

Download Now
Provided by: Splunk
Topic: Developer
Format: PDF

According to Gartner, “IT infrastructure monitoring (ITIM) tools capture the health and resource utilization of IT infrastructure components that reside in a data center, the edge, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) or platform as a service (PaaS) in the cloud. Monitoring provides real-time insight into the impact of performance degradation on customers, but increased multicloud adoption presents monitoring challenges. Newer technology emerging within IT infrastructure monitoring tools can help I&O leaders to improve business outcomes. ITIM tools are providing I&O leaders with visibility across hybrid infrastructures and emerging architectures (e.g., containers and microservices) and the ability to monitor IoT devices.”

Gartner has released its latest Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring (ITIM) Tools which provides key findings from research into the ITIM tool market and its latest developments.

Download your complimentary copy of this Market Guide which we believe will help you:

  • Learn about what emerging trends are affecting the ITIM market and why organizations need to start catering to increasing hybrid, modular, dynamic and cloud-based environments
  • Read about how the adoption of cloud-native architectures will impact the future of ITIM tool investment and how I&O leaders can best improve business outcomes
  • Compare various IT infrastructure monitoring tool vendors and see what differentiating factors need to be addressed during the evaluation process
Download Now

    Find By Topic