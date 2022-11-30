Gartner: How to Respond to the 2022 Cyberthreat Landscape

A new Gartner® report, How to Respond to the 2022 Cyberthreat Landscape, focuses on the new threats organizations will face as they prepare for the future of work and accelerate digital transformations.

Gartner’s advice will help security and risk management leaders continually refine their strategy to combat top threats, high-momentum attacks, and emerging threats.

It includes research into the new twists hackers are putting on classic malware campaigns, such as using ransomware to exfiltrate data as a way to add blackmail to extortion, or using “known good” cloud applications as attack vectors.