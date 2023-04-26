Gartner: Hype Cycle for Monitoring, Observability and Cloud Operations 2022

The rapid adoption of modern IT architectures creates a challenge for legacy methods of monitoring and performance analysis. There is increased interplay between DevOps, security, site reliability engineering (SRE) and infrastructure and operations (I&O) practices — and business leadership is now more involved and more aware. Digital business observability and customer experience are key drivers of the technologies on this Hype Cycle. However, it is the complex nature of IT systems and the interplay between the different practices that is leading to increased demand for solutions that rely on enhanced automated detection, observability, analytics and remediation.