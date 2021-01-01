Gartner Market Guide for Zero Trust Security Network Access (ZTNA)

Stop inferring trust based on IP addresses and network location

Evaluate the current limitations of your VPN given an expanded remote workforce

Move away from traditional VPN-based access for users who don’t require unfettered network access

Select ZTNA products that are well matched to your organization’s secure access service edge (SASE) strategy

In the 2020 Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Gartner evaluates technologies that enable secure access to internal applications based on identity, context, and policy adherence — regardless of user or application type or location. According to Gartner, “ZTNA improves the flexibility, agility, and scalability of application access, enabling digital businesses to thrive without exposing internal applications directly to the internet, reducing risk of attack.”Learn more about the benefits of ZTNA and Gartner’s recommendations for adoption, including: