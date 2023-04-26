Gartner Report ®: The Business Impact Analysis: A Business Value Essential for Resilience
Organizations are facing more disruption as they deal with an increasingly complex threat landscape. Security and risk management leaders need a business impact analysis (BIA) to identify the impact of downtime, data loss requirements, recovery time and more.
Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report “The Business Impact Analysis: A Business Value Essential for Resilience” report to learn:
- Why few organizations have agreement at the enterprise level about what business functions are considered critical.
- Why a BIA must have joint sponsorship and project management from both the business and the IT department.
- Why organizations struggle to define the scope of a BIA, which often leads to unusable or inaccurate recovery requirements and priorities.