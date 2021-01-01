Based on client inquiry, most organizations are in the strategy phase for Zero Trust

Most Zero Trust strategies kick off with networking-related initiatives

Start implementation with two segmentation-focused projects

The term “Zero Trust” is overused and often misunderstood. Gartner argues that security and risk management leaders must move beyond the buzzword to practical implementation. How?Some of the firm’s findings and recommendations:Read the full report to inform your network security transformation.“[Leaders] must move beyond the hype and implement two key projects to reduce risk with least privileged access and adaptive security.” — Gartner, What Are Practical Projects for Implementing Zero Trust?