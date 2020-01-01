GigaOm Report: Evolution and Defining Characteristics of a Modern Intranet

Connecting and engages employees through social capabilities

Serving as the hub of company communications, keeping the entire company up-to-date with relevant information

Reinventing intranet administration, search, and governance

User experience—and in the enterprise, employee experience—is today held up as a key principle of software design.GigaOm analyst, Stowe Boyd examines the disparity in the outcomes of those efforts, especially when it comes to intranets. Intranets have been used in business for two decades now and the proliferation of newer communications apps, have made intranets seem obsolete.Stowe Boyd argues how Simpplr challenges the perception and redefines the modern intranet by: