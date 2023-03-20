High Performance and Scalable Veeam Ready iSCSI SAN Storage Solutions

Veeam’s popular Backup and Replication repository combined with Seagate’s dense storage systems create efficient, flexible backup storage solutions.

The Veeam Backup Repository, is responsible for keeping all of Veeam’s backup data. Therefore, it requires efficient, flexible, high-performance data storage to support a variety of scenarios, capacity demands, and performance needs.

Seagate offers a variety of storage area network (SAN) and direct-attached storage (DAS) enterprise storage systems that are ideal solutions for Veeam Backup Repository’s primary and archive storage, delivering high performance, scalability, and built-in data protection.