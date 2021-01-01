How DataOps Is Democratizing Data Analytics

Use DataOps to improve decision making

Move toward self-service data analytics with governance built in

Automate as much data movement as possible

Benefit from data replication and data modeling

Strengthen data security

DataOps automates and organizes data flows to help organizations better leverage their data.You’ll learn about the advantages DataOps provides, as well as best practices to implement DataOps in your organization, when you read this complimentary thought-leadership paper by DBTA Lead Analyst Joe McKendrick.Download your copy to learn how you can: