How Multilayered Security Features Help Protect Modern Devices from New Threats

Cybersecurity threats and attacks are on an upswing with no end in sight. It’s clear that organizations must do more to protect their data and employees.

AMD and Microsoft have worked together to integrate hardware and software security features to help protect today’s mobile workforce.

Read more to learn about AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 series along with Microsoft Pluton™ and how its multi-layered security architecture at the silicon to OS levels enables hybrid and remote teams the peace of mind to stay productive.