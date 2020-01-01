How Safe Are Your Scripts? Automatically Mitigate Script Attacks Before They Hurt Business

Today’s businesses depend on third-party JavaScript to make their sites more dynamic and personalized for users, process payments, track and retarget visitors, link to social media accounts, and more.

But what many site operators don’t realize is how vulnerable these scripts are to malicious code injections, putting them at risk for expensive and reputation-damaging client-side attacks like Magecart.

Your security needs to be designed to stop these web skimming and formjacking threats at the edge — far from your customers’ websites.

Learn how to easily implement and operate protections that automatically monitor all JavaScript behavior, identifying and helping you stop script-based attacks before they have negative impacts.