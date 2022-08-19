How to Choose Your Next Server

When the time comes to purchase server hardware, there are several factors to consider, such as the total storage size, the available memory and the number of processors. Purchasers should closely assess eight important features when comparing the servers available from the leading vendors.

Discover the options available to you when buying servers for your datacenter or branches. This e-guide provide you the latest data on what your peers are saying about their server needs and purchases.

