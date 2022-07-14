How to Facilitate Hybrid Home Working Within Your Company (French)

Working from home has many advantages, such as higher productivity and less stress due to traffic jams. However, you can only really benefit if your organization makes the right preparations.

If you don’t, then the potential pitfalls of working from home are just around the corner: how do you ensure a motivated and close-knit team that works remotely? How do you prevent loneliness among colleagues who work from home? And how does it stay safe for both the company and your colleagues?

For many companies, hybrid home working may seem like a big step, but with the right preparation, you can avoid problems. This white paper provides a complete overview for getting hybrid homeworking off the ground in your organization.