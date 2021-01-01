How to Implement Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) in 6 Steps

Download Now Provided by: Akamai Topic: Security Format: PDF

“I don’t need another security tool.”



This is a common refrain from IT and security leaders. And it makes sense given many enterprises have 130+ security tools. This creates a challenge in managing and optimizing siloed systems, not to mention correlating them into a single risk rating.



According to Gartner and many global CISOs, the answer to this proliferation is secure access service edge (SASE) — seamless integration of networking and security capabilities.



Take these 6 steps for incremental implementation of a SASE strategy.



“By 2024, at least 40% of enterprises will have explicit strategies to adopt SASE, up from less than 1% at year-end 2018.”

— Gartner, Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2020; Andrew Lerner, Danellie Young