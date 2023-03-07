How to Successfully Select an ERP System in 8 Simple Steps

An enterprise resource planning (ERP) system is a series of software applications or modules that collects data from your sales, purchasing, finance, inventory, supply chain, manufacturing, and quality functions into a common database. By unifying your enterprise, your company can more easily share information, coordinate activities, and collaborate.

If you’re looking for your first ERP system or looking to upgrade from an existing system, the evaluation, selection, and implementation process is a long-term strategic decision for your organization.