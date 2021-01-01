IDC: Hyperconverged Infrastructure: The Platform for Modernizing Today's Infrastructure











The emergence of a truly digital economy has driven enterprises around the world to begin essential business transformation projects unlike any other they may have gone through in the past.These transformational undertakings are often driven by a need for companies to leverage new, modern technologies to better compete in shifting markets, create deeper customer relationships, and capitalize on new sources of revenue.Many organizations are turning to converged infrastructure (CI) and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) to address these challenges within their datacenter. CI and HCI both enable easier procurement, faster deployment, unified management, and a single point of support contact but differ slightly in their architectural focus.Read more to gain insights on how Dell Technologies offers a broad portfolio of HCI solutions that provides different experiences for customers to meet a variety of use cases and operational needs.