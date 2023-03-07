IDC Report: Enhancing Your Business Value with Epicor for Manufacturing

Manufacturers today face near constant disruption and changing market conditions, putting a premium on their ability to adopt and change to meet customer needs and demand.

This IDC study assesses the impact for manufacturers of running their business operations on Epicor solutions, linking gains in efficiency, flexibility and response time to streamlining operations and lowering operational costs, resulting in higher revenue and improved margins. These benefits allow manufacturers to capture significant value such as 9 month payback and proven ROI over 3 years.