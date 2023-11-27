IDC Report: The Evolving Role of the CFO in 2023
Financial leaders are becoming strategic business partners as manufacturers navigate economic pressures and begin digital transformations. Download this IDC study of over 200 financial leaders to learn how manufacturers are balancing their short- and long-term goals, tightening financial management, improving data-driven decision-making, and expanding into new markets.
Key Takeaways:
- 52% of manufacturers say that financial performance will be the most significant driver of IT investments, more than growth and efficiency.
- 45% of manufacturers say they are modernizing financial software in response to economic uncertainty, making it one of their top tools.
- 35% of manufacturers say that financial planning and analysis (FP&A) tools are their top priority over the next year, far ahead of other solutions.
