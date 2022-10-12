Improve Application Access and Security With Fortinet Zero Trust Network Access

The massive shift from working in an office to working at home has highlighted many security and connectivity challenges. In addition, today’s networks are highly distributed with resources spread across data centers and multiple clouds. It’s critical for organizations to enable secure access from anywhere to any application – while applying consistent security policies. That’s why today’s enterprises need to evolve remote access from traditional virtual private networks (VPNs) to a zero-trust network access (ZTNA) solution.

Gartner predicts that by 2023, 60% of enterprises will phase out traditional VPNs and use a ZTNA model. Fortinet ZTNA simplifies secure connectivity and reduces the attack surface. Users are authenticated and verified before they are allowed to access a particular application. The solution includes a set of products that integrate into the Fortinet Security Fabric, enabling easy management and end-to-end visibility.

