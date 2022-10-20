IT/OT Security Platform Navigator 2022

IT/OT cybersecurity is the protection of Operational Technology (OT) used for process control. In the Purdue Model this relates to the protection of industrial operations at levels 0-3, but in practice relates primarily to the process control level, the local control room and DMZ.

Historically, firewalls and data diodes have been deployed to prevent external network traffic from entering the manufacturing zone, and endpoint antivirus to block malware from infecting industrial computers and servers. However, these security controls are no longer sufficient to protect industrial operations against highly sophisticated threat actors.

This has led to the emergence of IT/OT platforms to help asset owners manage a range of security controls that enable fast detection and response.

