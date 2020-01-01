Key Steps in Satisfying Your CCPA and Other Privacy Obligations

Download Now Provided by: PerimeterX Topic: GDPR Format: PDF

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) went into effect on January 1, 2020, with nationwide implications for every business.



CCPA gives significantly more power to consumers to demand accountability and transparency for how their private data is handled. The CCPA also imposes costly penalties against organizations that collect data and fail to protect it.



Read this whitepaper by Osterman Research to learn about CCPA implications for your business, how this will change the approach to user data security and to understand the importance of compliance with the CCPA.