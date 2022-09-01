Making Cybersecurity Mesh Architectures a Reality With the Fortinet Security Fabric
The Fortinet Security Fabric delivers the broad, integrated, and automated capabilities needed to make a cybersecurity mesh architecture a reality.
The industry’s highest-performing cybersecurity mesh platform reduces complexity, streamlines operations, and increases threat detection and response capabilities to empower organizations to accelerate secured digital acceleration outcomes.
And because more than 450 third-party technology partners support it, the Fortinet Security Fabric gives organizations the flexibility they need to implement a wide range of solutions that fit their individual needs now as well as in the future.