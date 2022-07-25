Making Sense of EPP Solutions: Reading the 2022 MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluation Results

According to the Fortinet February 2022 Global Threat Landscape Report, industries worldwide experienced a dramatic 15x growth in ransomware volume over the past 18 months, with sustained volume throughout 2021.

Furthermore, attacks are harder to stop because of the evolution of increasing capabilities thanks to a very active economy of threat actors with fresh code for sale. Additionally, with nearly 47% of people working away from the office part- or full-time, many are away from traditional corporate network defenses such as firewalls (which are used to eliminate attacks in the initial phases).

Because of this, organizations look to EDR solutions for the first and last lines of defense for employee endpoints, cloud workloads, and servers.

