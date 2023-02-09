Manage costs and drive growth and customer retention during a recession

In times of economic instability and uncertainty, customer service leaders face more than just the day-to-day challenges. The new requirements fall into three main categories:

Reduce costs and prioritize

Drive growth and find creative ways to increase revenue

Retaining customers who face the same challenges

Each of these challenges is difficult in itself – tackling them all at once seems hardly feasible. So it may seem tempting to do nothing for now and wait for times to change again. But successful companies take action and act immediately.

Because there are things you can do today to improve your service, despite the new restrictions. In this eBook, you’ll find best practices for increasing efficiency, charting a course for expansion and growth, and creating experiences customers love to return for – all backed by our customers’ success stories.