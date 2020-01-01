The Modern Cloud Data Platform For Dummies is your guide to futureproofing your data strategy using a Lakehouse architecture that merges the best parts of data lakes and data warehouses into one unified, open and secure platform.

As your data continues to exponentially grow, you are left figuring out how to have a single system to store data for many different types of usage scenarios, including analytical products and machine learning workloads. Historically a database, a data warehouse and the data lake have been used to address this need. The cloud is creating an opportunity for you and your data teams to rethink your approach.

In this book, we’ll cover: