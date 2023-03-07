Modernize Data Protection Backup, and Recovery

The role of enterprise data is expected to grow in 2022 and beyond, as companies use their data to transform their business. Because it’s so vital for business, it’s critically important to back up enterprise data—and to quickly restore enterprise data if it is erased because of human error, cyberattacks, ransomware, or natural disasters. Every organization depends on its production data for sustaining its ongoing business—and as the basis for making key executive decisions.

Backup processes have an important role in ensuring data compliance, security, and data governance. The ability to analyze backup data is critically important in a highly competitive world, delivering insights to business units and ensuring data protection—an irreplaceable foundation for an organization’s IT infrastructure.