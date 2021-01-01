O’Reilly eBook: Kubernetes Best Practices — Blueprint for Building Successful Applications on Kubernetes

Provided by: Cockroach Labs
Topic: Cloud
Format: PDF
In this practical guide, four Kubernetes pros guide you through the process of building applications with this container orchestration system. You will learn:
  • How to manage state and stateful applications with Kubernetes volumes and storage best practices
  • The role and best practice uses of StatefulSets and Operators
  • Managing streaming data services and databases with Kubernetes
  • Methods for reliably rolling out software around the world
  • Distributing your application and load-balancing traffic around the world
This new book from O’Reilly guides you through the process of building applications with Kubernetes. The methods included captures the experiences of a number of successful production deployments and are backed by concrete code examples. This book is for those already familiar with basic Kubernetes concepts who want to learn common best practices.
