O’Reilly eBook: Kubernetes Best Practices — Blueprint for Building Successful Applications on Kubernetes

In this practical guide, four Kubernetes pros guide you through the process of building applications with this container orchestration system. You will learn:
- How to manage state and stateful applications with Kubernetes volumes and storage best practices
- The role and best practice uses of StatefulSets and Operators
- Managing streaming data services and databases with Kubernetes
- Methods for reliably rolling out software around the world
- Distributing your application and load-balancing traffic around the world
This new book from O’Reilly guides you through the process of building applications with Kubernetes
. The methods included captures the experiences of a number of successful production deployments and are backed by concrete code examples. This book is for those already familiar with basic Kubernetes concepts who want to learn common best practices.