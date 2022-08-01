Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Delivers High Business Value, Enables Organizations Through Cost-Efficient and Flexible Cloud Infrastructure and Applications

Cloud infrastructure has fundamentally changed the way organizations approach technology. It is a key enabler of digital transformation, accelerating the pace of innovation by providing resources that can be provisioned quickly and securely scale on demand. IDC predicts that by the end of 2021, 80% of enterprises will put a mechanism in place to shift to cloud-centric infrastructure and applications.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is a broad platform of public cloud services designed to help customers build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, and high-performance environment. IDC conducted research that explored the value and benefits for organizations of using Oracle Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support their information technology (IT) and business operations.

Based on its analysis, IDC created a model that expresses the value and costs for these organizations of utilizing OCI for workloads and applications. IDC interviewed multiple Oracle customers using the service and found that they realized significant benefits.