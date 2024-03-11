Predictions 2024: Executive Edition
Ready or not, here comes 2024. From resilience to board priorities, Splunk executives across security, IT and engineering weigh in on what to expect in the era of AI.
- AI: The hype will pay off, but business impact will take another 12-24 months.
- C-suite transformation: CISOs, CTOs and CIOs will have expanded roles in the C-suite, as organizations focus on managing cyber risks and building resilience.
- Regulation: Data privacy regulation accelerates, catalyzed by AI.
Subscribe to the Developer Insider Newsletter
From the hottest programming languages to commentary on the Linux OS, get the developer and open source news and tips you need to know. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays