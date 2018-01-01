Principled Technologies VMAX 250F HPE Compete Infographic

Managed transactional and data mart loads with superior performance and high availability.We set up and tested All-Flash storage arrays from Dell EMC and HPE and found that the Dell EMC VMAX 250F All Flash storage array paired with PowerEdge servers came out ahead of the HPW 3PAR 8450 storage array backed by ProLiant.We interrupted access to both local storage arrays - the Dell EMC database host seamlessly redirected all I/O to the remote VMAX 250F via SRDF/Metro with no interruption of service or downtime.The 3PAR solution crashed until the standby paths became active and we restarted the VM.