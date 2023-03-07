Purpose-built Solutions for Media and Entertainment Workflows

Demanding media and entertainment workflows require high-performance storage to manage today’s toughest challenges—while offering the flexibility to grow and adapt when you need to pixstor software defined storage solutions together with Seagate’s industry-leading enterprise solutions provide you with the freedom to innovate and empower users to collaborate while keeping assets secure and cloud deployments cost-effective.

Together, Seagate and pixitmedia provide purpose-built, software-defined storage and data management solutions for the Media and Entertainment industries. That help clients overcome data-driven challenges and escape the limitations of today’s technology—reducing cost and complexity while giving clients the freedom to work how they want, to do more, and thrive.

