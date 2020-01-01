Q4 2019 Forrester Wave (Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Providers)



The Zero Trust model has taken the industry by storm and redefined how organizations should approach cyber security. Having a grasp on what Zero Trust entails and understanding its importance, will ensure you are a step ahead of the rest.If you’re serious about Zero Trust, then download the Q4 2019 Forrester WaveTM – Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers.Forrester uses a 16-crierion evaluation for 14 Zero Trust vendors, of which AppGate SDP, formerly Cyxtera, is recognized as a Strong Performer, obtaining the highest possible scores in the following criteria:The report notes that AppGate "demonstrates a sound understanding of cloud infrastructure. This understanding, combined with leadership and service offerings that strategically focus on big cloud and security provision for major federal agencies, speaks to the veracity of AppGate's approach in this space". In addition, the report states that "if your organization wants to better secure the data center and big infrastructure of the cloud, AppGate is a go-to vendor".