Reduce Management Overhead by Transforming VDI and App Management with VMware Horizon Control Plane
As organizations shift to new distributed workforce models, new challenges have emerged requiring new solutions. On-premises, physical infrastructure does not support the new, remote work model; however, organizations still need to leverage existing infrastructure investments even as they transition to cloud solutions.
VMware Horizon Control Plane Services can manage virtual desktops from multiple locations, including on-premises, private or public hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
