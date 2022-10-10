Reduce Management Overhead by Transforming VDI and App Management with VMware Horizon Control Plane

As organizations shift to new distributed workforce models, new challenges have emerged requiring new solutions. On-premises, physical infrastructure does not support the new, remote work model; however, organizations still need to leverage existing infrastructure investments even as they transition to cloud solutions.

VMware Horizon Control Plane Services can manage virtual desktops from multiple locations, including on-premises, private or public hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Learn about the following:

  • Universal brokering
  • Image Management
  • Application Management
  • Monitoring
  • Lifecycle Management

    • Resource Details

    VMware logo
    Provided by:
    VMware
    Topic:
    Tech & Work
    Format:
    PDF