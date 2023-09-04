Reimagining Your Data Strategy for Video

Did you know that about 99% of surveillance video goes unviewed? What if you could use that video data to simplify operations, manage physical assets, and boost employee health and well-being?

Insights and analytics from IoT technologies are key to your organization’s digital transformation. Check out our e-book for the latest tech trends in physical security and see how to build a solid, cloud-first video data strategy.

Learn how you can:

  • Deliver new experiences with AI and computer vision
  • Reduce risk while maintaining cybersecurity and privacy
  • Nail sustainability goals and reduce energy usage

