Reimagining Your Video Data Strategy
Did you know that about 99% of surveillance video goes unviewed? What if you could use that video data to simplify operations, manage physical assets, and boost employee health and well-being?
Insights and analytics from IoT technologies are key to your organization’s digital transformation. Check out our e-book for the latest tech trends in physical security and see how to build a solid, cloud-first video data strategy.
Learn how you can:
- Deliver new experiences with AI and computer vision
- Reduce risk while maintaining cybersecurity and privacy
- Nail sustainability goals and reduce energy usage
>/ul>