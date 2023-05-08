Report: 2022 Observability Trends

Modern observability helps engineers and developers do their best work based on data, not opinions, so they can deliver the great software that powers great digital experiences for their customers, employees, and partners.

Troubleshooting software systems has never been harder, particularly as changes are happening more often and systems are more distributed, complex, and short-lived. This makes observability for the full software environment much more critical. This empowers engineering teams to deliver high-quality software at speed and scale, build a sustainable culture of innovation, optimize investments in cloud and modern tools, and see and improve the real-time performance of their digital business.