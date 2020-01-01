RFID Tags Explained | Tag Selection

Read More Provided by: Aucxis Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags are small devices which use radio waves to receive, store and transmit data to nearby readers.



Numerous RFID tags are available in various shapes, sizes and designs with features and options specific to certain environments, surface materials and applications.



Tags play a crucial role in RFID solutions. The continued growth in RFID applications for asset management, inventory, picking, track and trace, manufacturing process control and supply chain operations has led to an unlimited number of RFID label and tag options.



Tag selection is a part of this feasibility study, thorough testing of RFID tags on the actual items you wish to tag in your own environment is a required step in the selection process.