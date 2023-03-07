Seagate™ Helps Boutique Animation Shop Dream Big
In the video production industry, great work can lead to more work. This means more generated data and subsequently, a need for more storage. Od Studios, a visual effects studio with an emphasis on animation for films, TV, and commercials, found they could no longer get by with their older consumer-grade storage solution. Seagate came to the rescue with its expandable, flexible storage array technology to meet the studio’s current and future needs.