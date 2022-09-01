Securing the Emerging Hybrid Workforce

Today’s working environment has led many organizations to consider adopting a “hybrid workforce” that allows greater flexibility for their employees. For some employees, they may choose to work entirely remotely (e.g., at home or in coffee shops), while others could choose to occasionally work from home for certain projects, meetings, and events.

Regardless of whether an individual works remotely 100 percent of the time or just part of the time, hiring remote employees can bring its own set of challenges. First among these is controlling access across physical and virtual networks, and protecting endpoints and cloud-based digital assets.

Organizational policies around security are also very difficult to manage when access is needed from so many locations, often with different equipment and software platforms. This can lead to serious risk exposure for sensitive data and intellectual property.