SharePlex Data Replication: Staying Afloat After Oracle Streams

Oracle has discontinued support for Streams in Oracle Database 19c, leaving you little choice but to buy Oracle GoldenGate. But this replacement is extremely expensive and leaves you vulnerable to downtime.



Instead, what if you could replace Streams with an affordable alternative that doesn’t expose you to risk? With Quest® SharePlex® data replication, you get even more functionality to avoid downtime and data loss – all for a fraction of the price.



In this tech brief, we detail how you can achieve high availability, improve database performance and more with a more powerful and cost-effective solution. SharePlex gives you reliability and flexibility for the data replication you need for your high availability and disaster recovery requirements.