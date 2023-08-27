Singapore Airlines Elevates Customer Experience With Splunk

Singapore Airlines (SIA), the national carrier of Singapore, is best known for its impeccable service standards — delivering timely, seamless experiences to customers since 1942.

With the shift towards digitalization, SIA continuously innovated despite the COVID-19 pandemic to update and enhance customer-facing interaction channels, including its self-service kiosks, mobile application, website and in-flight services. The goal: Ensure customer interactions with the airline are as seamless as possible.

In this case study, find out how SIA deployed Splunk as their Operational Data Analytics (ODA) platform, which helps to aggregate logs from many of SIA’s critical customer-facing applications in real time, providing IT staff with a centralized place for data viewing, correlation, analysis and reporting.

The outcomes include:

75%+ faster issue detection

90% fewer backend issues

Real-time insights from across disparate data sources

